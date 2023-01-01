$49,986+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED WHEEL | HEATED SEATS |
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
61,891KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10167663
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG5KW654005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 36236AU
- Mileage 61,891 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.
Unlimited Rubicon 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Manual 4WD
Black Clearcoat
Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
