Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

61,891 KM

Details Description Features

$49,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,986

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED WHEEL | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED WHEEL | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 10167663
  2. 10167663
  3. 10167663
  4. 10167663
  5. 10167663
  6. 10167663
  7. 10167663
  8. 10167663
  9. 10167663
  10. 10167663
  11. 10167663
  12. 10167663
  13. 10167663
  14. 10167663
  15. 10167663
  16. 10167663
  17. 10167663
  18. 10167663
  19. 10167663
  20. 10167663
  21. 10167663
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,986

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,891KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167663
  • Stock #: 36236AU
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG5KW654005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 36236AU
  • Mileage 61,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

Unlimited Rubicon 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Manual 4WD

Black Clearcoat

Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2018 Jeep Compass Tr...
 100,219 KM
$25,596 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Charger S...
 263,406 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 61,891 KM
$49,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory