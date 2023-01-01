2019 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 9 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10622007

10622007 Stock #: 28632UQ

28632UQ VIN: 1C4HJXEN5KW685366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 117,920 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

