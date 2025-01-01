$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,293KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN0KW622001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,293 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
Tires: 245/75R17 All Terrain
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" GRANITE CRYSTAL POLISHED ALUMINUM
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap GVWR: 2 449 kg (5 400 lbs)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28S -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/Etorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlamps Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel ...
2019 Jeep Wrangler