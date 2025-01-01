Menu
240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 8.4 Touchscreen, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Class II Hitch Receiver, Cold Weather Group, Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Front Heated Seats, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps, LED Lighting Group, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag, Quick Order Package 24G, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Removable Rear Quarter Windows, Roadside Assistance/Emergency Call, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Sky Power Soft Top w/1-Touch, Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group, Uconnect 4C Nav & Sound Group.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Bright White Clearcoat 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Awards:* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2019 Jeep Wrangler

118,229 KM

$30,887

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

13164149

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$30,887

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,229KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG4KW668186

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,229 KM

240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 8.4" Touchscreen, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Class II Hitch Receiver, Cold Weather Group, Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Front Heated Seats, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps, LED Lighting Group, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag, Quick Order Package 24G, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Removable Rear Quarter Windows, Roadside Assistance/Emergency Call, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Sky Power Soft Top w/1-Touch, Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group, Uconnect 4C Nav & Sound Group.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Bright White Clearcoat 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Awards:* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD)
Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
SKY POWER SOFT TOP W/1-TOUCH -inc: Removable Rear Quarter Windows Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Front Heated Seats
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$30,887

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2019 Jeep Wrangler