$30,887+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$30,887
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,229 KM
Vehicle Description
240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 8.4" Touchscreen, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Class II Hitch Receiver, Cold Weather Group, Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Front Heated Seats, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps, LED Lighting Group, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Power Top Quarter Window Storage Bag, Quick Order Package 24G, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Removable Rear Quarter Windows, Roadside Assistance/Emergency Call, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Sky Power Soft Top w/1-Touch, Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group, Uconnect 4C Nav & Sound Group.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Bright White Clearcoat 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Awards:* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-702-5069