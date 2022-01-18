Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

93,222 KM

Details Features

$36,686

+ tax & licensing
$36,686

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

SPORT

Location

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8140903
  • Stock #: 35744AU
  • VIN: 1C4HJXAN8KW686243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

