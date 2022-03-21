2019 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 4 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8789351

8789351 Stock #: X0697A

X0697A VIN: 1C4HJXDG4KW648974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 27,467 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.