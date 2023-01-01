2019 Jeep Wrangler

$42,286 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 1 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9627691

9627691 Stock #: 37016AU

37016AU VIN: 1C4HJXEN0KW685372

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 75,190 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.