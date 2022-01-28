Menu
2019 Kia Forte

48,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

EX LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8244282
  Stock #: 2559E
  VIN: 3KPF54AD6KE111487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THE FORTE EX HAS LOW LOW KILOMETERS AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNING FOR YOUR SAFETY ON THE HIGHWAY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

