$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Kia Forte
2019 Kia Forte
EX LOW LOW KILOMETERS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
48,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8361717
- VIN: 3KPF54AD6KE111488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,500 KM
Vehicle Description
THE FORTE EX HAS LOW LOW KILOMETERS AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNING FOR YOUR SAFETY ON THE HIGHWAY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB AND A HEATED STEERING WHEEL. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1