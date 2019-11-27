Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD ~Heated Seats + Wheel ~Backup Camera

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD ~Heated Seats + Wheel ~Backup Camera

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,506KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4378383
  • Stock #: U23526
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA37KG455063
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit for 45 years and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing, a Corrosion Free bay for rust proofing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated for 45 years, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

