2019 Kia Soul

132,800 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

LX ALLOYS/REVERSE CAMERA!!

LX ALLOYS/REVERSE CAMERA!!

Location

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485256
  • VIN: KNDJN2A26K7648808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,800 KM

Vehicle Description

THE KIA SOUL WILL SAVE YOU LOTS OF MONEY ON GAS WHILE HAVING THE STORAGE SPACE TO MOVE YOUR PRECIOUS CARGO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, USB, IPOD AND XM SIRIUS RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

