$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Kia Soul
2019 Kia Soul
LX ALLOYS/REVERSE CAMERA!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
132,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9485256
- VIN: KNDJN2A26K7648808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,800 KM
Vehicle Description
THE KIA SOUL WILL SAVE YOU LOTS OF MONEY ON GAS WHILE HAVING THE STORAGE SPACE TO MOVE YOUR PRECIOUS CARGO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, USB, IPOD AND XM SIRIUS RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1