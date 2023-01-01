Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Stinger

70,713 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Stinger

2019 Kia Stinger

Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Stinger

Coupe

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 10511847
  2. 10511847
  3. 10511847
  4. 10511847
  5. 10511847
  6. 10511847
  7. 10511847
  8. 10511847
  9. 10511847
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10511847
  • Stock #: 28616UQ
  • VIN: KNAE55LC3K6067666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,713 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2019 Kia Stinger Coupe
 70,713 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Tit...
 158,704 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler 300 S ...
 18,029 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory