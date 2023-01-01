2019 Kia Stinger

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 7 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10511847

10511847 Stock #: 28616UQ

28616UQ VIN: KNAE55LC3K6067666

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 70,713 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.