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Standard SUV 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

2019 Land Rover Discovery

187,732 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle
13982691

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

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Contact Seller

$CALL

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Used
187,732KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALRT2RK5KA083932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 29120UQ
  • Mileage 187,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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705-702-XXXX

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705-702-5069

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2019 Land Rover Discovery