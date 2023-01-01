$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
77,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10463814
- Stock #: 7780X
- VIN: JM1BPALM7K1121047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,125 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
