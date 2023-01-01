$59,986+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,986
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
3500 High Roof V6
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$59,986
+ taxes & licensing
156,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9685699
- Stock #: 36563AU
- VIN: WD4BF1CDXKP137782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 36563AU
- Mileage 156,945 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3