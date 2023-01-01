Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

156,945 KM

Details Features

$59,986

+ tax & licensing
$59,986

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 High Roof V6

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 High Roof V6

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$59,986

+ taxes & licensing

156,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9685699
  • Stock #: 36563AU
  • VIN: WD4BF1CDXKP137782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 36563AU
  • Mileage 156,945 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

