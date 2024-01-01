Menu
Small SUV 4WD, 8-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

205,558 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross LE

11970918

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross LE

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,558KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AT4AA1KZ606555

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 8-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Driver Monitoring

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-XXXX

705-702-5069

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse