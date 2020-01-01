Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory.

This vehicle will be sold CERTIFIED and here are few details, for more info or to set up a test drive text us at 705-990-1407

All in price! Taxes & Licensing extra.



**VEHICLE**

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC



**HISTORY**

No Accidents, Previously Daily Rental.



**WARRANTY**

Balance of Mitsubishi’s Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty,

5 Years / 100,000 KM New Vehicle Limited Warranty &

5 Years / Unlimited Km Road Side Assistance.





**FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS**

-All Wheel Drive

-Heated Seats

-Cruise Control

-Power Options

-Android Auto / Apple Carplay

-Touchpad Controller

………….…

Test-Drive it to find out more!





**FINANCING**

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (Any Credit situation welcome)

You can also apply online, follow the link below and fill in the details:

http://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2

Contact us for personalized finance options that suits your needs!



**TRADE-IN**

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with…!



**CERTIFICATION**

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO)



