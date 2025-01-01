$15,995+ taxes & licensing
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride? Check out this pristine 2019 Nissan Kicks SV, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets and beyond, all while offering impressive gas mileage to keep you moving without breaking the bank. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Kicks is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with only 115,600km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left!
This 2019 Nissan Kicks SV comes equipped with a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, providing a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Its front-wheel drive configuration offers excellent handling and control. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish vehicle – visit Eckert Auto Sales today!
Here are five exciting features you'll love:
- Push Button Start: Convenience at your fingertips!
- Outstanding Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump and go further!
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and eye-catching exterior.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a pleasant driving experience in the well-designed cabin.
- The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
