Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride? Check out this pristine 2019 Nissan Kicks SV, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets and beyond, all while offering impressive gas mileage to keep you moving without breaking the bank. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Kicks is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with only 115,600km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left!

This 2019 Nissan Kicks SV comes equipped with a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, providing a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Its front-wheel drive configuration offers excellent handling and control. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish vehicle – visit Eckert Auto Sales today!

Here are five exciting features youll love:

Push Button Start: Convenience at your fingertips!
Outstanding Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump and go further!
Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and eye-catching exterior.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a pleasant driving experience in the well-designed cabin.
The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2019 Nissan Kicks

115,600 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
12777557

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
115,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU8KL498606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride? Check out this pristine 2019 Nissan Kicks SV, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact SUV is perfect for navigating city streets and beyond, all while offering impressive gas mileage to keep you moving without breaking the bank. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Kicks is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, with only 115,600km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left!

This 2019 Nissan Kicks SV comes equipped with a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, providing a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. Its front-wheel drive configuration offers excellent handling and control. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish vehicle – visit Eckert Auto Sales today!

Here are five exciting features you'll love:

  • Push Button Start: Convenience at your fingertips!
  • Outstanding Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump and go further!
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and eye-catching exterior.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a pleasant driving experience in the well-designed cabin.
  • The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

