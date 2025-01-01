Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient compact SUV thats perfect for navigating city streets? Look no further than this sleek 2019 Nissan Kicks SV, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This eye-catching white Kicks boasts a comfortable gray interior and is ready to turn heads wherever you go. With just 115,600km on the odometer, this vehicle is primed for many more adventures. Its nimble handling and efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine make it a breeze to drive and easy on your wallet at the pump.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This 2019 Nissan Kicks SV is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its versatile SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for weekend getaways or daily commutes. The smooth Variable / CVT transmission ensures a seamless ride, while the front-wheel drive provides excellent control in various driving conditions. This Kicks SV is designed to provide you with a comfortable and connected driving experience.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five standout features youll love:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Apple CarPlay:</span> Seamlessly integrate your iPhone for easy access to navigation, music, and more.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Efficient 1.6L Engine:</span> Enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Stylish Design:</span> Turn heads with its modern and eye-catching exterior.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Spacious Interior:</span> Offers a comfortable and versatile cabin for passengers and cargo.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Smooth CVT Transmission:</span> Experience a remarkably smooth and responsive driving experience.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

VIN 3N1CP5CU8KL498605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,600 KM

Vehicle Description

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

