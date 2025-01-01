$15,995+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient compact SUV that's perfect for navigating city streets? Look no further than this sleek 2019 Nissan Kicks SV, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This eye-catching white Kicks boasts a comfortable gray interior and is ready to turn heads wherever you go. With just 115,600km on the odometer, this vehicle is primed for many more adventures. Its nimble handling and efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine make it a breeze to drive and easy on your wallet at the pump.
This 2019 Nissan Kicks SV is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its versatile SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for weekend getaways or daily commutes. The smooth Variable / CVT transmission ensures a seamless ride, while the front-wheel drive provides excellent control in various driving conditions. This Kicks SV is designed to provide you with a comfortable and connected driving experience.
Here are five standout features you'll love:
- Apple CarPlay: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone for easy access to navigation, music, and more.
- Efficient 1.6L Engine: Enjoy impressive fuel economy without sacrificing performance.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its modern and eye-catching exterior.
- Spacious Interior: Offers a comfortable and versatile cabin for passengers and cargo.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: Experience a remarkably smooth and responsive driving experience.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
