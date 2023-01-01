2019 Nissan Murano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 67,597 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Hands-Free Liftgate

