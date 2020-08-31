Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Qashqai

42,683 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 5801583
  2. 5801583
  3. 5801583
  4. 5801583
  5. 5801583
  6. 5801583
  7. 5801583
  8. 5801583
  9. 5801583
  10. 5801583
  11. 5801583
  12. 5801583
  13. 5801583
  14. 5801583
  15. 5801583
  16. 5801583
  17. 5801583
  18. 5801583
  19. 5801583
  20. 5801583
  21. 5801583
  22. 5801583
  23. 5801583
  24. 5801583
  25. 5801583
  26. 5801583
  27. 5801583
  28. 5801583
  29. 5801583
  30. 5801583
  31. 5801583
  32. 5801583
  33. 5801583
  34. 5801583
  35. 5801583
  36. 5801583
  37. 5801583
  38. 5801583
  39. 5801583
  40. 5801583
  41. 5801583
  42. 5801583
  43. 5801583
  44. 5801583
  45. 5801583
  46. 5801583
  47. 5801583
  48. 5801583
  49. 5801583
  50. 5801583
  51. 5801583
  52. 5801583
  53. 5801583
  54. 5801583
  55. 5801583
  56. 5801583
  57. 5801583
  58. 5801583
  59. 5801583
  60. 5801583
  61. 5801583
  62. 5801583
  63. 5801583
  64. 5801583
  65. 5801583
  66. 5801583
  67. 5801583
  68. 5801583
  69. 5801583
  70. 5801583
  71. 5801583
  72. 5801583
  73. 5801583
  74. 5801583
  75. 5801583
  76. 5801583
  77. 5801583
  78. 5801583
  79. 5801583
  80. 5801583
  81. 5801583
  82. 5801583
  83. 5801583
  84. 5801583
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,683KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5801583
  • Stock #: 22784A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR4KW322228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,683 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
CD Player
SECURITY ALARM
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2013 Mazda MAZDA3
 117,146 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory