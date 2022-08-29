Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

82,729 KM

Details

$26,686

+ tax & licensing
$26,686

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S AWD | CLEAN CARFAX

2019 Nissan Rogue

S AWD | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,686

+ taxes & licensing

82,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9174256
  • Stock #: 36193AU
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3KC707247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, AWD.



S 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD



White

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

