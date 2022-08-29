2019 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,686 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 7 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9174256

9174256 Stock #: 36193AU

36193AU VIN: 5N1AT2MV3KC707247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 82,729 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.