2019 Nissan Rogue

57,210 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639850
  • Stock #: 28449UQ
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT3KC726833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28449UQ
  • Mileage 57,210 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2019 Nissan Rogue S
 57,210 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 101,275 KM
$40,486 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 95,001 KM
$23,286 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
