2019 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 2 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9639850

9639850 Stock #: 28449UQ

28449UQ VIN: 5N1AT2MT3KC726833

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 28449UQ

Mileage 57,210 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.