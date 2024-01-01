Menu
Recent Arrival!

| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

2019 RAM 1500

136,609 KM

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Rebel LEVEL 2 | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 3.92 | BED STEP | 124L TANK | 4 CORNER AIR SUSPENSION

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel LEVEL 2 | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 3.92 | BED STEP | 124L TANK | 4 CORNER AIR SUSPENSION

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,609KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLTXKN758061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2019 RAM 1500