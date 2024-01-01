$38,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel LEVEL 2 | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 3.92 | BED STEP | 124L TANK | 4 CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,609KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLTXKN758061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,609 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.
Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
