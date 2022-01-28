Menu
2019 RAM 1500

56,407 KM

Details Features

$53,386

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

SPORT

SPORT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

56,407KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8229912
  • Stock #: 28124U
  • VIN: 1C6SRFTT4KN752465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,407 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

