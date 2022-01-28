$43,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn CREW CAB/TONNEAU COVER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
81,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8267271
- VIN: 1C6RRFFG5KN837198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 81,800 KM
Vehicle Description
THE RAM 1500 BIG HORN COMES EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE ELECTRONICS NEEDED!! SUCH AS BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX AND IPOD. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH CHROME BUG DEFLECTOR, LINEX SPARY IN BOXLINER, SOFT TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS, POWER PEDALS, HUSKY WINTER FLOOR MATS AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Warranty Included
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1