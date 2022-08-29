Menu
2019 RAM 1500

81,800 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box!!

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9197005
  VIN: 1C6RRFFG5KN837190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 81,800 KM

Vehicle Description

THE RAM 1500 BIG HORN COMES EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE ELECTRONICS NEEDED!! SUCH AS BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX AND IPOD. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH CHROME BUG DEFLECTOR, LINEX SPARY IN BOXLINER, SOFT TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS, POWER PEDALS, HUSKY WINTER FLOOR MATS AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

