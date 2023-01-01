$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT REGULAR CAB/RUNNING BOARDS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
141,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10087866
- VIN: 3C6JR7BG2KG507894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 141,500 KM
Vehicle Description
THE RAM IS A SINGLE CAB, 4X4 SLT CLASSIC!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, WEATHER TECH MATS, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
