2019 RAM 1500 Classic

141,500 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT REGULAR CAB/RUNNING BOARDS!!

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT REGULAR CAB/RUNNING BOARDS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087866
  • VIN: 3C6JR7BG2KG507894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 141,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THE RAM IS A SINGLE CAB, 4X4 SLT CLASSIC!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, WEATHER TECH MATS, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
