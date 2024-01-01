$27,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express with SPRAY IN BOXLINER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer the open road with this powerful and versatile 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This red beauty packs a punch with its 5.7L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, giving you the confidence to handle any terrain. The spacious cabin features grey cloth upholstery, providing comfort for both driver and passengers. With 139,000km on the odometer, this RAM is ready for many more adventures.
This truck comes loaded with features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and remote start, stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio, and cruise comfortably with automatic headlights, cruise control, and power windows. The spray-in boxliner provides durability and protection for all your hauling needs, ensuring you can tackle any job with ease.
Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this amazing RAM 1500 Classic Express in person! For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
