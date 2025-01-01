$27,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 SPRAY IN BOXLINER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4, proudly offered at Eckert Auto Sales. This red beauty boasts a 5.7L V8 engine, making it a true workhorse on and off the road. With 139,000km on the odometer, this truck is ready for whatever you throw at it. The classic Express trim offers all the essential features you need, including a spray-in boxliner to protect your cargo.
The interior features comfortable gray cloth seating, perfect for long drives, and offers a host of amenities. You'll enjoy convenient features like Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and steering wheel controls, allowing you to stay connected and comfortable on the road.
Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this impressive 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 in person. You won't be disappointed! For more information call us today (705)797-1100.
