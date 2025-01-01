Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4, proudly offered at Eckert Auto Sales. This red beauty boasts a 5.7L V8 engine, making it a true workhorse on and off the road. With 139,000km on the odometer, this truck is ready for whatever you throw at it. The classic Express trim offers all the essential features you need, including a spray-in boxliner to protect your cargo.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>The interior features comfortable gray cloth seating, perfect for long drives, and offers a host of amenities. Youll enjoy convenient features like Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and steering wheel controls, allowing you to stay connected and comfortable on the road.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this impressive 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 in person. You wont be disappointed! For more information call us today (705)797-1100.</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

139,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 SPRAY IN BOXLINER!!

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 SPRAY IN BOXLINER!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT9KS598738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4, proudly offered at Eckert Auto Sales. This red beauty boasts a 5.7L V8 engine, making it a true workhorse on and off the road. With 139,000km on the odometer, this truck is ready for whatever you throw at it. The classic Express trim offers all the essential features you need, including a spray-in boxliner to protect your cargo.

The interior features comfortable gray cloth seating, perfect for long drives, and offers a host of amenities. You'll enjoy convenient features like Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and steering wheel controls, allowing you to stay connected and comfortable on the road.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this impressive 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 in person. You won't be disappointed! For more information call us today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
SOS
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 RAM 1500 Classic