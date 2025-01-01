$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
Bayfield Auto Sales
428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
705-739-9100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,703KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR7DT9KG567238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 31,703 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Email Bayfield Auto Sales
Bayfield Auto Sales
Dealership
428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
