2019 RAM 1500 Classic

46,040 KM

Details Features

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

12541916

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8

705-739-9100

  11. 1747673388
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,040KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6JR7DT3KG506452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 46,040 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

Dealership

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-739-9100

1-800-381-9996
2019 RAM 1500 Classic