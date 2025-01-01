Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST for sale in Barrie, ON

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

0 KM

Details Features

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Watch This Vehicle
13330574

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8

705-739-9100

  1. 1765998211537
  2. 1765998211990
  3. 1765998212444
  4. 1765998212908
  5. 1765998213387
  6. 1765998213885
  7. 1765998214332
  8. 1765998214760
  9. 1765998215165
  10. 1765998215647
  11. 1765998216053
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3C6JR7DT9KG506455

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 0 KM $23,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM Cargo Van for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 RAM Cargo Van 103,544 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 96,121 KM $17,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

Dealership

428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

2019 RAM 1500 Classic