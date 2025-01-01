$23,988+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
Location
Bayfield Auto Sales
428 Tiffins Street Unit 2, Barrie, ON L4N 9W8
705-739-9100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 3C6JR7DT9KG506455
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Dealership
