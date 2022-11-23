Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

80,200 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

CLASSIC NEW TIRES!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9390952
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG9KS583551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 80,200 KM

Vehicle Description

THE RAM CLASSIC HAS NEW TIRES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BEDLINER, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

