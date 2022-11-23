$32,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
CLASSIC NEW TIRES!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9390952
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG9KS583551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 80,200 KM
Vehicle Description
THE RAM CLASSIC HAS NEW TIRES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BEDLINER, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
