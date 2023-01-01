2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 2 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9494113

9494113 Stock #: 28428UQ

28428UQ VIN: 1C6RR7FT3KS615972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 28428UQ

Mileage 45,235 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.