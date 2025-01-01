Menu
Account
Sign In
2 Way Rear Headrest Seat, 4 Way Front Headrests, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Rear Bumper, Carpet Floor Covering, Chrome Appearance Group, Chrome Grille Surround, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Manual Adjust 4-Way Driver Seat, Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Matte Black Mesh Grille w/Chrome, Quick Order Package 2ZA Tradesman, Rear Folding Seat, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Satin Chrome Interior Door Handles, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tradesman Level 2 Equipment Group, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Steel Chrome Clad.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4D Crew Cab 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS 8-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2019 RAM 2500

189,717 KM

Details Description Features

$34,987

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 2500

Tradesman

Watch This Vehicle
13077442

2019 RAM 2500

Tradesman

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$34,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,717KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5HJ2KG539002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 189,717 KM

Vehicle Description

2 Way Rear Headrest Seat, 4 Way Front Headrests, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Rear Bumper, Carpet Floor Covering, Chrome Appearance Group, Chrome Grille Surround, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Manual Adjust 4-Way Driver Seat, Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Matte Black Mesh Grille w/Chrome, Quick Order Package 2ZA Tradesman, Rear Folding Seat, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Satin Chrome Interior Door Handles, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tradesman Level 2 Equipment Group, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Steel Chrome Clad.This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you! Visit our expansive 50-car indoor showroom and view the hundreds of vehicles available, both on-site and off-site. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4D Crew Cab 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS 8-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
220-Amp Alternator

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps
Spray-in bedliner
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS
LED BED LIGHTING
WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 380 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 400-Watt Inverter
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
BRIGHT FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZA -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Bright Grille Surround Matte Black Mesh/Bright Grille 18" Steel Spare Wheel Wheels: 18" x 8" Chrome-Clad Steel Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS Bright Front Bumper
BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat
BLACK POWER HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Mirror Running Lights Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
TRADESMAN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Rear Window Defroster Satin Chrome Interior Door Handles Rear Power Sliding Window Carpet Floor Covering Remote K...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 104,487 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Barrie, ON
2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 156,913 KM $19,987 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Barrie, ON
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 30,018 KM $51,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2019 RAM 2500