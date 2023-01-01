Menu
2019 RAM 2500

90,197 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Limited

2019 RAM 2500

Limited

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,197KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9632365
  • Stock #: 28447UQ
  • VIN: 3C6UR5SJ0KG573061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,197 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

