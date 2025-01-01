$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
Laramie Longhorn
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
170,650KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3FL9KG666107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
Red Pearl
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
Deployable Bed Step
GVWR: 5 352 KG (11 800 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HK LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Surround View Camera System Trailer Reverse Guidance
WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM W/SILVER POCKETS (STD)
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking
Requires Subscription
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker High Performance Audio Power Deployable Running Boards Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation 12" Touchscreen SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Ramcharger Wireless Charging Pad
CATTLE TAN/BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake 220-Amp Alternator Winter Fr...
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: 12" Touchscreen SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content
