2019 RAM Cargo Van

107,826 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
ProMaster

11933591

ProMaster

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
107,826KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TRVDG2KE565326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Broom Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 107,826 KM

Vehicle Description

From work to weekends, this certified Yellow 2019 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van plows through any turf. The rugged Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine brings stump pulling torque whenever you need it. The road is yours in this vehicle. It has the following options: WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, MOPAR SPRAY-ON FLOOR LINER, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, BROOM YELLOW, BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS, and Wheels w/Hub Covers. Stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 for a quick visit and a hassle-free deal!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
MOPAR SPRAY-ON FLOOR LINER
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Broom Yellow
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

