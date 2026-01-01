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2019 Subaru Forester
CONVENIENCE
2019 Subaru Forester
CONVENIENCE
Location
Canada's Motors Place
306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7
705-728-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
215,071KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKEDC8KH516360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T3503
- Mileage 215,071 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH TRADE *** INCOMING VEHICLE *** PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AVAILABILITY *** What else can you ask for ?!!! How about a GREAT DEAL !!!! BOOK YOUR DRIVE TODAY and let us know if we are not the lowest prices in Ontario :))) We are Canada's Motors Place. CALL NOW 1-705-728-2277 *** FINANCING AVAILABLE
***Certification available for only $799. If not certified this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
IF CERTIFIED ALL VEHICLES WILL INCLUDE A 3 M / 3,000km / $1000 per claim A-PROTECT FULL-COVERAGE* WARRANTY
COVERAGE INCLUDES *
Electrical
Seals and Gaskets
Fuel Injection
Steering
Front Suspension
Brakes
Air Conditioning
Engine
Transmission
Transfer Case
Differential
Turbo Supercharger
Supplementary Mechanical Parts
Towing
Roadside Assistance
Breakdown Away From Home
See in store for more details
www.canadasmotors.ca
***While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections may not be reflected immediately. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. The vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
***$699 processing fee will apply for all financing deals ****
*** $22 omvic fee will apply on every transaction ***
***Certification available for only $799. If not certified this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
IF CERTIFIED ALL VEHICLES WILL INCLUDE A 3 M / 3,000km / $1000 per claim A-PROTECT FULL-COVERAGE* WARRANTY
COVERAGE INCLUDES *
Electrical
Seals and Gaskets
Fuel Injection
Steering
Front Suspension
Brakes
Air Conditioning
Engine
Transmission
Transfer Case
Differential
Turbo Supercharger
Supplementary Mechanical Parts
Towing
Roadside Assistance
Breakdown Away From Home
See in store for more details
www.canadasmotors.ca
***While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections may not be reflected immediately. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. The vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
***$699 processing fee will apply for all financing deals ****
*** $22 omvic fee will apply on every transaction ***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Canada's Motors Place
306 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7
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Canada's Motors Place
705-728-2277
2019 Subaru Forester