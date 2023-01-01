$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2019 Subaru WRX
2019 Subaru WRX
AWD 6-SPEED MANUAL!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
65,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10026840
- Stock #: 2770E
- VIN: JF1VA1A6XK9800417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,800 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS SUBARU WRX 6-SPEED MANUAL WITH A CUSTOM REAR SPOILER AND DUAL EXHAUST, WHAT A COOL CAR!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SKIRT PACKAGE, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, ANDRIOD AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY AND RAIN GUARDS ON THE WINDOW TO KEEP YOU DRY. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1