2019 Subaru WRX

65,800 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Subaru WRX

2019 Subaru WRX

AWD 6-SPEED MANUAL!!

2019 Subaru WRX

AWD 6-SPEED MANUAL!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026840
  • Stock #: 2770E
  • VIN: JF1VA1A6XK9800417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS SUBARU WRX 6-SPEED MANUAL WITH A CUSTOM REAR SPOILER AND DUAL EXHAUST, WHAT A COOL CAR!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SKIRT PACKAGE, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, ANDRIOD AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY AND RAIN GUARDS ON THE WINDOW TO KEEP YOU DRY. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

