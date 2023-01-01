2019 Subaru WRX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10026840

10026840 Stock #: 2770E

2770E VIN: JF1VA1A6XK9800417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Dark gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 65,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.