$26,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
1,054,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8993068
- Stock #: 2343
- VIN: JF2GTAGCXK8233854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2343
- Mileage 1,054,420 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 SUBARU CROSSTREK SPORT
Body Sub Type: CROSSOVER
Displacement: 2.0
Transmission: Automatic
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, POWER SUNROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BACK UP CAMERA, TILT/ TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER HEATED MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, HEATED WINDSHIELD WIPER REST, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, USB INPUT, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MUCH MUCH MORE..
CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE
BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $26,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
To test drive the car please visit us at 642A Dunlop st West, Barrie
Vehicle Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5