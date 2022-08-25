Menu
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

1,054,420 KM

Details

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

1,054,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8993068
  • Stock #: 2343
  • VIN: JF2GTAGCXK8233854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2343
  • Mileage 1,054,420 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY IT CERTIFIED! WARRANTY INCL!! FINACING!!

2019 SUBARU CROSSTREK SPORT
Body Sub Type: CROSSOVER
Displacement: 2.0
Transmission: Automatic
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD

FEATURES:
CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, POWER SUNROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BACK UP CAMERA, TILT/ TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER HEATED MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, HEATED WINDSHIELD WIPER REST, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, USB INPUT, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MUCH MUCH MORE..

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $26,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

To test drive the car please visit us at 642A Dunlop st West, Barrie

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

