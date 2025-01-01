Menu
<p><span style=color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Look no further than this 2019 Toyota Corolla SE at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish gray sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth bucket seats and a host of convenient features. With its peppy 1.8L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Corolla delivers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. The Corolla SE comes loaded with features that make everyday driving a breeze, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, cruise control, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. This well-maintained vehicle has only 82,500km on the odometer, ensuring youre getting a car thats still in its prime. </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px;>Come see this amazing 2019 Toyota Corolla SE at Eckert Auto Sales today. You wont be disappointed!</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</span></p>

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

VIN 2T1BURHE5KC190360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

