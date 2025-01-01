$21,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE NEW TIRES/GREAT FUEL ECONOMY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek 2019 Toyota Corolla SE is the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and practicality. Its stylish gray exterior is complemented by a comfortable gray interior, making it a great option for those who value both functionality and aesthetics. Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and responsive driving experience. With a fuel-efficient design, this Corolla will help you save money at the pump. At Eckert Auto Sales, we're confident you'll love this Corolla, which boasts only 82,500km on the odometer, making it a practically new vehicle.
This Corolla SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The NEW TIRES mean you can hit the road with confidence, while the automatic headlights keep you safe in low-light conditions. Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming with the Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise comfortably with the cruise control. Whether you're driving solo or with friends, the split rear seat offers plenty of versatility for passengers and cargo. With its abundance of features and reliability, this 2019 Toyota Corolla SE is the ideal vehicle for anyone seeking a stylish and efficient car.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eckert Auto Sales
