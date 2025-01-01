Menu
Used
82,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE5KC190368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This sleek 2019 Toyota Corolla SE is the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and practicality. Its stylish gray exterior is complemented by a comfortable gray interior, making it a great option for those who value both functionality and aesthetics. Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, providing a comfortable and responsive driving experience. With a fuel-efficient design, this Corolla will help you save money at the pump. At Eckert Auto Sales, we're confident you'll love this Corolla, which boasts only 82,500km on the odometer, making it a practically new vehicle.

This Corolla SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The NEW TIRES mean you can hit the road with confidence, while the automatic headlights keep you safe in low-light conditions. Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming with the Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise comfortably with the cruise control. Whether you're driving solo or with friends, the split rear seat offers plenty of versatility for passengers and cargo. With its abundance of features and reliability, this 2019 Toyota Corolla SE is the ideal vehicle for anyone seeking a stylish and efficient car.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

2019 Toyota Corolla