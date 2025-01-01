$21,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE COME IN TODAY, IT IS A MUST SEE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to fall in love with this sleek 2019 Toyota Corolla SE! This beauty boasts a stylish gray exterior and a comfortable gray interior, ready to turn heads wherever you go. With only 82,500km on the odometer, this Corolla is practically brand new!
Step inside and enjoy a smooth ride thanks to the powerful 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a responsive automatic transmission. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and cruise control.
Looking for more? The SE trim adds sporty accents and upgraded features for a fun and exciting driving experience. This reliable and stylish sedan is the perfect combination of comfort, performance, and value. Stop by Eckert Auto Sales today and experience this amazing Corolla for yourself!
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eckert Auto Sales
