Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to fall in love with this sleek 2019 Toyota Corolla SE! This beauty boasts a stylish gray exterior and a comfortable gray interior, ready to turn heads wherever you go. With only 82,500km on the odometer, this Corolla is practically brand new!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Step inside and enjoy a smooth ride thanks to the powerful 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a responsive automatic transmission. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and cruise control.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Looking for more? The SE trim adds sporty accents and upgraded features for a fun and exciting driving experience. This reliable and stylish sedan is the perfect combination of comfort, performance, and value. Stop by Eckert Auto Sales today and experience this amazing Corolla for yourself!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2019 Toyota Corolla

82,500 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE COME IN TODAY, IT IS A MUST SEE!!

Watch This Vehicle
12384855

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE COME IN TODAY, IT IS A MUST SEE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1744127967
  2. 1744127969
  3. 1744127971
  4. 1744127974
  5. 1744127976
  6. 1744127981
  7. 1744127985
  8. 1744127989
  9. 1744127993
  10. 1744127997
  11. 1744128001
  12. 1744128005
  13. 1744128009
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE5KC190367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to fall in love with this sleek 2019 Toyota Corolla SE! This beauty boasts a stylish gray exterior and a comfortable gray interior, ready to turn heads wherever you go. With only 82,500km on the odometer, this Corolla is practically brand new!

Step inside and enjoy a smooth ride thanks to the powerful 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a responsive automatic transmission. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and cruise control.

Looking for more? The SE trim adds sporty accents and upgraded features for a fun and exciting driving experience. This reliable and stylish sedan is the perfect combination of comfort, performance, and value. Stop by Eckert Auto Sales today and experience this amazing Corolla for yourself!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2016 Buick Enclave Premium 7 PASSENGER/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Buick Enclave Premium 7 PASSENGER/LEATHER!! 155,100 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda HR-V EX SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Honda HR-V EX SUNROOF!! 188,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD AUTO STOP/START!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD AUTO STOP/START!! 129,300 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla