Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Toyota Corolla SE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish gray sedan boasts a sleek exterior and comfortable gray interior, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. Under the hood, youll find a peppy 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering impressive fuel economy that will save you money at the pump. With only 82,500km on the odometer, this Corolla is just getting started, and it comes equipped with all the features you need to stay connected and entertained on the road.

Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and fuel-efficient 2019 Toyota Corolla SE. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today or give us a call for more information (705)797-1100.

2019 Toyota Corolla

82,500 KM

SE NEW TIRES/GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

12503851

SE NEW TIRES/GREAT GAS MILEAGE!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
82,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE5KC190366

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Toyota Corolla SE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish gray sedan boasts a sleek exterior and comfortable gray interior, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering impressive fuel economy that will save you money at the pump. With only 82,500km on the odometer, this Corolla is just getting started, and it comes equipped with all the features you need to stay connected and entertained on the road.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and fuel-efficient 2019 Toyota Corolla SE. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today or give us a call for more information (705)797-1100.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

