Get ready to conquer any terrain with this robust 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab! This powerful pickup truck, available at Eckert Auto Sales, boasts a commanding presence with its sleek gray exterior and comfortable gray interior. Under the hood, youll find a reliable 3.5L V6 engine, ready to tackle your toughest tasks. With its 6-foot box, youll have ample space to haul your gear or haul your toys. This Tacoma has 114,300km on the odometer, but its well-maintained condition is a testament to its quality and durability.

This 4-wheel drive truck is perfect for those who demand both power and comfort. Youll enjoy a smooth ride thanks to the automatic transmission, and the numerous features are sure to keep you comfortable and connected.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2019 Toyota Tacoma

114,300 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 DOUBLE CAB/6 FOOT BOX!!

12238969

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 DOUBLE CAB/6 FOOT BOX!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
114,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN3KX046185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any terrain with this robust 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab! This powerful pickup truck, available at Eckert Auto Sales, boasts a commanding presence with its sleek gray exterior and comfortable gray interior. Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 3.5L V6 engine, ready to tackle your toughest tasks. With its 6-foot box, you'll have ample space to haul your gear or haul your toys. This Tacoma has 114,300km on the odometer, but its well-maintained condition is a testament to its quality and durability.

This 4-wheel drive truck is perfect for those who demand both power and comfort. You'll enjoy a smooth ride thanks to the automatic transmission, and the numerous features are sure to keep you comfortable and connected.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Spray in Boxliner
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
2019 Toyota Tacoma