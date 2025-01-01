$39,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 CREW CAB/6 FOOT BOX!!
2019 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 CREW CAB/6 FOOT BOX!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain in this rugged and reliable 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Crew Cab with a 6-foot box! This powerful truck, proudly offered by Eckert Auto Sales, comes in a sleek gray exterior with a matching gray interior. Beneath the hood lies a robust 3.5L V6 engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive for exceptional off-road capability. With 114,300 km on the odometer, this Tacoma is ready for its next adventure.
This Tacoma SR5 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you comfortable on the road. From its spacious crew cab that can comfortably seat five passengers to its convenient 6-foot box that offers ample cargo space, this truck is built for both work and play. The Tacoma SR5 also comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control, to ensure your peace of mind on the road.
Don't miss out on the chance to own this rugged and capable 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Crew Cab. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience its power and versatility firsthand!
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100