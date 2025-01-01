Menu
Get ready to conquer any terrain in this rugged and reliable 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Crew Cab with a 6-foot box! This powerful truck, proudly offered by Eckert Auto Sales, comes in a sleek gray exterior with a matching gray interior. Beneath the hood lies a robust 3.5L V6 engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive for exceptional off-road capability. With 114,300 km on the odometer, this Tacoma is ready for its next adventure.

This Tacoma SR5 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you comfortable on the road. From its spacious crew cab that can comfortably seat five passengers to its convenient 6-foot box that offers ample cargo space, this truck is built for both work and play. The Tacoma SR5 also comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control, to ensure your peace of mind on the road.

Dont miss out on the chance to own this rugged and capable 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Crew Cab. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today  to experience its power and versatility firsthand!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2019 Toyota Tacoma

114,300 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
