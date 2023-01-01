Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

85,947 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4 TSI Comfortline

2019 Volkswagen Golf

1.4 TSI Comfortline

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10202025
  • Stock #: Y0249B
  • VIN: 3VWW57AUXKM037415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,947 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

