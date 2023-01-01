$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
6-SPEED MANUAL/NEW TIRES & RIMS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,300 KM
Vehicle Description
HAVE SOME FUN WITH THIS 2.0L TURBO, 6-SPEED MANUAL WITH DUAL EXHAUST AND A COLD AIR INTAKE, IT DEFINITELY HAS POWER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, AUX, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND A POWER SUNROOF. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Eckert Auto Sales
