<p>HAVE SOME FUN WITH THIS 2.0L TURBO, 6-SPEED MANUAL WITH DUAL EXHAUST AND A COLD AIR INTAKE, IT DEFINITELY HAS POWER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, AUX, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND A POWER SUNROOF. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2019 Volkswagen Golf

113,300 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf

6-SPEED MANUAL/NEW TIRES & RIMS!!

2019 Volkswagen Golf

6-SPEED MANUAL/NEW TIRES & RIMS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW5T7AUXKM030145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,300 KM

Vehicle Description

HAVE SOME FUN WITH THIS 2.0L TURBO, 6-SPEED MANUAL WITH DUAL EXHAUST AND A COLD AIR INTAKE, IT DEFINITELY HAS POWER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, AUX, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND A POWER SUNROOF. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Volkswagen Golf